CASPCA: 37 dogs recovering after being hoarded in an Albemarle County home

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Albemarle SPCA says 37 dogs are now recovering after they were found hoarded in a home in Albemarle County.

CASPCA says animal control brought the dogs to the shelter in poor condition. The shelter’s director, Angie Gunter, says the dogs were infested with fleas and many will need intensive care and treatment.

The good news is that CASPCA expects these dogs will all recover, but will need intense socialization.

“They’re really shy, so we’re just trying to get them to come out of their shell and that’s going to require a lot of work with these dogs by the staff. We’re hoping we can get enough fosters to take some eventually,” Gunter said.

The Charlottesville Albemarle SPCA is trying to raise money to care for the dogs to help with their medical treatment. The shelter says it will need $18,000 to cover the cost for the dogs.

