Central Shenandoah Health District shifts hotline staff to investigations and contact tracing

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — The Central Shenandoah Health District will discontinue the Regional COVID-19 hotline on Monday, Aug. 31.

The hotline has been in service for the Shenandoah Valley since March. Now, the hotline staff will shift to case investigation and contact tracing efforts, according to a press release from the Virginia Department of Health.

“As the pandemic continues, we have responded to many different and evolving community needs. We’ve established multiple ways to provide public information and education regarding COVID-19. This was the initial purpose for the hotline,” said Laura Kornegay, M.D., director for the Central Shenandoah Health District and acting director for the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts.

“Going forward, the public health professionals currently staffing the hotline will shift to case investigation and contact tracing efforts to reduce and prevent COVID-19 transmission in our communities,” said Dr. Kornegay. “This is particularly important as students return to school, in local K-12 school divisions, institutions of higher education and all our public and private schools at every level.”

For more information, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus and www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.

