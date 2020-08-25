Community members gather in support for Page County post office

PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — While changes with the United States Postal Service are said to have been put on hold, the community in the town of Shenandoah showed their support for their local office on Tuesday.

More than a dozen people stood outside the town of Shenandoah’s post office holding signs and asking Postmaster General Louis DeJoy to resign from his position.

The group later drove by honking their horns in support of the mail carriers doing their job and even drove by the post office in Elkton. Some out in support on Tuesday said they’ve noticed over the last several weeks their mail service become slower and are concerned.

“We’ve noticed a slow down in routine types of correspondences that are probably delayed maybe two, three, four, days.” Mike Ciriglano, a town resident, said. “Some things coming from companies have seemed to slow down maybe at a two-week delay.”

Another goal of the gathering was to bring continued awareness on how much work the postal service does for the community.

Ana Maria Mendez said the postal service does a lot of work then many may think especially for those in need during the pandemic.

“Postal workers since the COVID-19 pandemic have continued to show up, deliver our medications, they’ve delivered our social security checks, and letters from our loved ones and their packages, they even deliver on Sundays for amazon,” Mendez said.

Mendez said with an election coming up the postal service needs as much funding as they can get.

At this time it is not confirmed if setbacks with the postal service would affect any office in the Valley.

The organizers said they are unsure if there will be another rally in the Valley, but they’ll be there if there’s a need.

“I don’t know what our presence here today will do or what our presence will have on a national stage,” Cirigliano said. “But I do feel that whatever it is we do that we stand for something that is such an important part of our lives.”

