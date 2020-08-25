COVID-19 protocol questions arise from RCBL game at JMU

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Sunday’s Rockingham County Baseball game played at JMU’s Eagle Field had some people questioning the COVID-19 guidelines in place.

The RCBL has allowed fans at its games all year, but Sunday night some called the league out on whether or not protocols were being followed to keep everyone safe.

Broadway Bruins team president Bryan Duff said they have been consistent all year, following the guidelines the league has given.

“We have hand sanitizer throughout the stadium in places of need and we constantly, throughout the game, make announcements to remind people we are still in this pandemic; to please be careful and follow the guidelines,” Duff said.

According to the state of Virginia guidelines, they are allowed to have up to 50% capacity at the sports facility.

“The issue that really emerged around Sunday night’s game is that they did follow the 50%,” Kevin Warner, JMU Athletics’ spokesperson said. “They cut it off at 600. The challenge is if you look at the photos you can see there was not social distancing maintained within that 50%.”

on Monday, JMU issued its concerns with the Broadway team and RCBL and detailed how to maintain better safety if another game is to be held at Eagle Field.

The league says it will continue to follow the state-mandated guidelines for any games played on JMU’s property as the season nears its conclusion.

