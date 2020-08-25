Advertisement

FEMA’s involvement in hurricane response

By Kristin Kasper
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) -As Hurricane Laura strengthens, President Trump has approved emergency declarations to free up aid from the Federal Emergency Management Agency in areas of Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana.

According to FEMA Acting Deputy Administrator Bridget Bean, funds will be delivered directly to local governments. FEMA also has workers on the ground in local disaster zones.

“We have pre-staged and positioned people and resources, so before the storm hits, we have people there,” said Bean. “Once the storm arrives and moves away, we will be there to help the residents of those three states.”

Unfortunately, Bean says, there’s no playbook for storms that strike in the middle of a pandemic. Although these funds are separate from those provided to combat the coronavirus, Bean says on the ground, it’s up to local officials to make virus related preparations in hospitals, shelters, and so on.

“We issued guidance back in the late spring to our partners to help them be prepared to make those changes to their emergency plans in light of COVID-19,” said Bean.

Bean says FEMA is also using digital tools and social media to reduce face-to-face contact with storm victims.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

CASPCA: 37 dogs recovering after being hoarded in an Albemarle County home

Updated: moments ago
|
By Rachel Hirschheimer, NBC29
The Charlottesville Albemarle SPCA says 37 dogs are now recovering after they were found hoarded in a home in Albemarle County.

State

Judge won’t dismiss Lee statue lawsuit; case heads for trial

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A judge has ruled that a lawsuit seeking to prevent Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s administration from removing an enormous statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee can proceed.

National

Same-sex penguin couple become first-time moms

Updated: 12 minutes ago
Officials at Oceanografic Valencia say the penguin pair started building a nest together out of stones and acting like they were getting ready for a baby.

News

Timeout with TJ: Episode 5 - Greg Madia (part 2)

Updated: 12 minutes ago
Timeout with TJ: Episode 5 - Greg Madia (part 2)

News

Harrisonburg City Council set to discuss the possibility of “Homestays” in the city

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Stephanie Penn
“Homestays” are different because they would not require the “special use permit” process.

Latest News

National

Lawyer: Blake not likely to walk again after police shooting

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A Black man shot multiple times, apparently in the back, by police in Wisconsin is paralyzed from the waist down and has “eight holes” in his body, the father of victim Jacob Blake said.

National

Hundreds of thousands ordered to flee coast ahead of Hurricane Laura

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
More than half a million people were ordered to evacuate the Gulf Coast on Tuesday as Laura strengthened into a hurricane that forecasters said could slam into Texas and Louisiana with ferocious winds, heavy flooding and the power to push seawater miles inland.

News

Local food pantry distributes an average of 60,000 pounds of food every month for the last couple of months

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Stephanie Penn
“Right now we’re wide open. We’ve had people come from as far away as Crozet and even Charlottesville. And we will help those folks when they get here."

Local

Weyers Cave Library to open in September

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
The Augusta County Library announced the opening date for the Weyers Cave Library Station on Tuesday.

National

Idaho RNC delegate Layne Bangerter describes Charlotte experience

Updated: 59 minutes ago

Local

VDH says vaccinations are required for 7th graders, Lord Fairfax Health District to offer shots

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
According to the Virginia Department of Health, shots are still required for rising 7th graders this fall, even if they will attend school virtually.