First Alert Forecast: Staying hot and muggy with a few showers and storms through mid-week

(WHSV) - A cold front will approach the area which will keep showers and storms around through mid-week. Then we will watch the track of Tropical Storm Laura, which looks to bring rain our way for part of the upcoming weekend.

TUESDAY: A warm morning with sunshine, temperatures rising into the in the 70s. Partly cloudy, hot but breezy for the day with highs near 90 degrees. As a cold front approaches, this will lead to a few spotty showers and storms for the late afternoon and evening. General time frame is 5-11pm. Locally heavy rainfall and gusty winds and a few severe storms can’t be ruled out. Damaging winds the biggest threat.

A few spotty storms through about 11pm but not everyone sees rain. Otherwise mostly cloudy for the evening with temperatures in the 70s. Clearing overnight with lows in the mid 60s overnight with patchy fog.

A front will cross later today, a few isolated storms between 5pm-11pm. Most of the day will be dry though. (WHSV)

WEDNESDAY: Temperatures rising into the 70s in the morning with sunshine. Increasing clouds for the day and hot, highs in the upper 80s in the afternoon. A few spotty showers and storms for the afternoon and evening, generally 2-9pm.

A few storms through about 9pm. Then clearing overnight with lows in the mid to upper 60s with fog.

THURSDAY: A warm morning with temperatures quickly rising into the 80s. Partly cloudy and hot for the day, highs in the upper 80s to low 90s but it will be humid. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

FRIDAY: Morning temperatures in the 70s. Partly to mostly cloudy, temperatures rise into the mid to upper 80s in the afternoon. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

SATURDAY: Tropical moisture associated with the remnants of Laura will head our way. How much rain will be determined by the track. If the storm starts to move through the Ohio Valley and toward the Northeast (staying northwest of our area) then this will bring us much more rain and we will have a flooding threat.

Right now what we expect is the storm to take more of a southern track, cutting through Tennessee and across the Virginia/North Carolina border. The further south the storm is to us, the lower the chances for rain. Right now we still expect clouds and scattered showers but how much rain will be dependent on the track. Stay tuned.

As we continue into the peak of hurricane season, we do have to watch these remnant storms closely. Flooding is our biggest threat from tropical systems so it’s best to have a plan and be prepared for any flooding potential.

Tropical moisture associated with Laura will arrive on Saturday along with a cold front. (WHSV)

SUNDAY: A pleasant morning with temperatures rising into the 70s. Very comfortable behind the front with plenty of sunshine, highs for the day will be in the upper 70s to low 80s. A nice day to get out and enjoy.

