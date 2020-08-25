Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: Staying hot this week but remnants of Hurricane Laura impact this weekend

By Aubrey Urbanowicz
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WHSV) - A hot week ahead as we watch the track of Hurricane Laura, which looks to bring rain our way for part of the upcoming weekend.

TUESDAY: Spotty showers and storms through midnight as the cold front crosses. Pleasant for the evening with temperatures in the 70s. Partial clearing overnight with lows in the upper 50s for our West Virginia locations. Low to mid 60s for the Valley with a nice drop in humidity. Patchy fog overnight.

WEDNESDAY: Temperatures rising into the 70s in the morning with sunshine. Increasing clouds for the day and hot, highs in the mid upper 80s in the afternoon but there will be a noticeable drop in humidity. If you notice any haze that’s from smoke from the California wildfires that have made it into our area. An isolated shower or storm in the afternoon.

Partly cloudy for the evening with a few spotty showers or a storm. There may be gusty winds in any storm but activity will be limited. Because of some wildfire smoke in the atmosphere we may end up with a really nice sunset. Then clearing overnight with lows in the mid to upper 60s with fog.

Hazy skies are possible Wednesday and Thursday from smoke in the atmosphere due to the California wildfires.
THURSDAY: A warm morning with temperatures quickly rising into the 80s. Partly cloudy and hot for the day, highs in the upper 80s to low 90s but it will be more humid. An isolated shower or storm can’t be ruled out for the day but activity will be very limited. One again there likely will be some haze from wildfire smoke from California. This can lead to a vibrant sunset.

A warm and pleasant evening in the 80s. Partly cloudy overnight and warm, muggy. Lows in the mid to upper 60s. A few spots in the Valley near 70.

FRIDAY: Morning temperatures in the 70s. Partly to mostly cloudy, temperatures rise into the mid to upper 80s in the afternoon. It will be much more humid for the day as tropical moisture starts to move in. A few spotty showers and storm late in the afternoon and evening.

Mostly cloudy and muggy overnight with lows in the mid to upper 60s, some spots in the low 70s.

SATURDAY: Tropical moisture associated with the remnants of Laura will head our way. How much rain will be determined by the track.

Right now what we expect is the storm to take more of a southern track, cutting through Tennessee and across the Virginia/North Carolina border. The further south the storm is to us, the lower the chances for rain. Right now we still expect clouds and scattered showers but how much rain will be dependent on the track. Stay tuned.

As we continue into the peak of hurricane season, we do have to watch these remnant storms closely. Flooding is our biggest threat from tropical systems so it’s best to have a plan and be prepared for any flooding potential.

Potential impacts on Saturday
SUNDAY AND EARLY NEXT WEEK: After the remnants of Laura move out it looks like we are in store for a nice drop in humidity. Highs range from the upper 70s to near 80.

