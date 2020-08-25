Advertisement

Gov. Northam, VMFA announce COVID-19 relief grant recipients

Gov. Ralph Northam urged residents to download the state's new COVID-19 exposure notification app at a press conference Wednesday.
Gov. Ralph Northam urged residents to download the state's new COVID-19 exposure notification app at a press conference Wednesday.(Ned Oliver/Virginia Mercury)
By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Ralph Northam, First Lady Pamela Northam and Virginia Museum of Fine Arts Director and CEO Alex Nyerges announced 40 Virginia artists who will receive $5,000 grants through a special program to help visual artists impacted by COVID-19.

The Virginia Artist Relief Fellowship Program, which launched in June, will distribute a total of $200,000 in funding.

“Art has a profound way of inspiring, healing, and providing meaning during challenging times—and we need that now more than ever,” Governor Northam said. “These artists hail from more than twenty Virginia cities and towns, and their different backgrounds and talents reflect the tremendous diversity of our Commonwealth. Pam and I are proud to join forces with VMFA amid this pandemic and support their important work.”

The Virginia Artist Relief Fellowship Program grant recipients include:

  • Emine Sermin Ciddi (Alexandria)
  • Veronica Jackson (Bedford)
  • Mojdeh Rezaeipour (Burke)
  • Tina Curtis (Charlottesville)
  • Eliza Lamb (Chester)
  • Nikki Painter (Chesterfield)
  • Jordan Shanks (Chesterfield)
  • Alfonso Perez Acosta (Chesterfield)
  • Michael Childers (Fairfax)
  • Soomin Ham (Fairfax)
  • Jun Lee (Falls Church)
  • Wendy Werstlein (Floyd)
  • Lorie McCown (Fredericksburg)
  • Sandy Williams IV (Glen Allen)
  • Kemi Layeni (Hampton)
  • Ethan Brown (King William)
  • Noah Velez (Leesburg)
  • Scot Turner (Newport News)
  • Kimberly McKinnis (Norfolk)
  • Khalil Riddick (Norfolk)
  • S. Ross Browne (Richmond)
  • Hamilton Glass (Richmond)
  • Alicia Little (Richmond)
  • Jaydan Moore (Richmond)
  • Barry O’Keefe (Richmond)
  • Eva Rocha (Richmond)
  • Ricardo Vicente Jose Ruiz (Richmond)
  • Leigh Suggs (Richmond)
  • Luis Vasquez (Richmond)
  • Kendra Wadsworth (Richmond)
  • Susan Jamison (Roanoke)
  • Suzanne Stevens (Virginia Beach)
  • Nastassja Swift (Virginia Beach)
  • Steve Prince (Williamsburg)

Six other artists, who asked not to be named, from Charlottesville, Centerville, Lynchburg, Monroe, Richmond and Roanoke rounded out the list of grant recipients.

The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts (VMFA) received more than 350 applications for this program.

The Virginia Artist Relief Fellowship Program is funded utilizing the accrued excess balance of the museum’s existing Artist Fellowship Endowment established in 1941 through a generous gift made by the late John Lee Pratt of Fredericksburg, Virginia.

Through this endowment, VMFA has awarded nearly $5.8 million to Virginia artists in the Commonwealth over the past 80 years.

