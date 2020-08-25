Harrisonburg City Council set to discuss the possibility of “Homestays” in the city

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Harrisonburg City Council will discuss the possibility of “Homestays” coming to the city and some changes to short-term rentals.

In March of 2019, City Council approved short-term rentals which were previously illegal in Harrisonburg.

To have a short-term rental, one must go through council for approval and get a “special use permit.” A change would be that the rental has to be the operator’s primary residence or the operator must be present during the lodging time.

“Homestays” are different because they would not require the “special use permit” process, but must follow some guidelines.

Like short-term rentals, the rental has to be the operator’s primary residence or the operator must be present during the lodging time.

There’s also a limit on operable nights to 90 nights in the calendar year for these rentals and no more than four people at a time in the building, among other guidelines.

Thanh Dang is the Assistant Director of Community Development for the city.

“In that they’re in an approved zoning district, in an approved type of building, then they would be able to operate a “Homestay” by just submitting a registration annually,” Dang said. With the registration, there is also a $25 annual fee.

“Homestays” would not be allowed in apartment buildings.

Since 2019, 25 short term rentals have been approved in the city.

