Harrisonburg Electric Commission planning community solar program

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Electric Commission is planning to provide community solar to its customers.

HEC is asking Harrisonburg City Council for approval to purchase 9.9 acres of land for solar development on the property.

They are hopeful that the site can begin providing power to its customers in the second half of 2021.

“The fact that we can have this generated within the footprint of the Harrisonburg Electric Commission and know for a fact that the energy we’re distributing to our customers is going to be generated from this plant, I think is the most exciting thing,” Brian O’Dell, HEC general manager, said.

The council will vote to approve the land purchase at Tuesday’s Harrisonburg City Council meeting.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.