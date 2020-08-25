Advertisement

Harrisonburg’s Friendly City Dance Room will soon offer an online dance academy

The Dance Room Online Academy allows anyone and everyone to rent five or six dance videos for a small fee, and it does not require any experience.
By Courtney Guiry
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Downtown Harrisonburg’s Friendly City Dance Room recently reopened for in-person dance classes, and now it will soon launch an online dance academy in September.

Owner Phillip Fusaro says the idea for the online academy came to them, as many people are still staying home because of the coronavirus.

“We thought, you know it’d be really good for people to have an option to learn how to do the dances we teach in-home,” Fusaro said. “Maybe some people are shy, maybe they want a chance to learn before they come check us out.”

The Dance Room Online Academy allows anyone and everyone to rent five or six dance videos for a small fee, and it does not require any experience.

"We're targeting specifically people who have never danced before, so if you've never danced then this is the perfect product for you," Fusaro said.

Fusaro believes the Online Academy will be a fun and comfortable way to pick up some dance moves in a safe environment at home.

The Dance Room still has a few logistics to figure out regarding the Academy, but once it has launched, you will be able to sign up online and choose which classes you would like to rent on www.friendlycitydanceroom.com. You can also follow the Dance Room for the latest updates on it’s Facebook Page or Instagram.

