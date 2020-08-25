Advertisement

JMU releases public dashboard showing the number of COVID-19 cases on campus

Students on campus Tuesday agreed it's important students do their part in helping stop the spread of COVID-19.
Students on campus Tuesday agreed it's important students do their part in helping stop the spread of COVID-19.
By John Hood
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Tuesday, James Madison University released its Stop The Spread: Dashboard. It’s a tool that shows the number of self-reported COVID-19 cases and the number of positive cases from the University Health Center, or UHC.

As of Tuesday evening, the dashboard shows four positive tests at the UHC since the beginning of July. Since August 16, when the university began receiving self-reports, 23 students have self-reported being positive along with one staff member.

The reports bring the overall total to 28 cases since July 1. In total, the dashboard shows 620 tests have been administered at the UHC.

Caitlyn Read, a spokesperson for the university, said 601 of those tests were given to athletes as they returned to campus earlier this summer.

19 of the tests are non-student athletes and the first positive case identified at the UHC happened over the weekend. Read said the students who tested positive are in quarantine, as well as those who are awaiting their results.

“We’ve been planning since March to support those students, not only in their seeking testing, but in if they need to isolate if they need to quarantine how do we make sure they can continue to learn,” Read said. “So this is something we, unfortunately, expected to see.”

Read said since the university began taking self-reported cases last week they have received at least a new one each day. Although the university cannot verify the self-reports, they have received one since Aug.17

Other information featured on the dashboard includes new daily positive cases, the daily number of administered tests and the number of quarantine beds.

Read said the dashboard will be updated daily on weekdays.

