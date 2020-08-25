Advertisement

Local food pantry distributes an average of 60,000 pounds of food every month for the last couple of months

Food pantry in Elkton, VA
Food pantry in Elkton, VA(WHSV)
By Stephanie Penn
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — Elkton Area United Services has distributed twice the amount of food that was given out last February before the COVID-19 pandemic began. The food pantry distributes food to the community on Tuesdays and Fridays.

When families show up, they are given a number and wait in their car. Then the food is brought out to them.

Executive director Jeff Miracle said almost every time they open their doors, they see new people.

“Right now we’re wide open. We’ve had people come from as far away as Crozet and even Charlottesville. And we will help those folks when they get here,” Miracle said.

Food Pantry Coordinator Donna Fields said they have been seeing family sizes increase and more multi-generational families coming by.

Fields said numbers may increase even more in the winter months.

“Right now a lot of people are growing their own gardens, so they’re getting fresh produce, but as gardens start to disperse we will probably see an increase in numbers,” Fields said.

Fresh produce, canned goods and meat are some of the items given out.

The food pantry is open on Tuesdays from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

