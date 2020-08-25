Advertisement

National Weather Service Confirms tornado in Harriston from August 6th

By Aubrey Urbanowicz
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 7:34 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Active storms impacted the area between August 5-7th.

On Thursday afternoon, August 6th a single storm became a powerful supercell with damaging winds and that cell, was rotating as it moved from Weyers Cave, to Grottoes and Harriston.

The storm was slow moving an intensified quickly producing damaging winds and flash flooding. Several inches of rain led to flash flooding between Mt. Crawford, Fort Defiance, Mount Sidney and Verona.

At one point the storm even developed what we call the ‘hook echo.’ This is a classic signature with a tornadic thunderstorm but just because we can see this feature, doesn’t mean there always is a tornado.

Hook echo seen on radar. You would expect the tornado to form, or try to form in the little notch of green between Battlefield Rd and Rockfish Rd.
Hook echo seen on radar. You would expect the tornado to form, or try to form in the little notch of green between Battlefield Rd and Rockfish Rd.

Today, the National Weather Service has now concluded that the storm did drop a tornado. This tornado was rated an EF-0 wit winds of 80mph. The tornado touched down on Hatchery road in Augusta County. The tornado then moved over route 340 to the Jollett Springs Mobile Home Park. Numerous large trees came down, in addition to power lines and power poles. In addition to the tornado there was straight line wind damage in the area as well and this can be seen in corn crop fields.

Total path, 2.6 miles.

This storm crossed over Skyline drive and then the storm dropped another ED-0 tornado in Earlysville in Albemarle county. The tornado here was very quick and only traveled 0.1 miles.

This makes now 12 confirmed tornadoes in Augusta county since 1950. Harriston was previously hit by an F-2 tornado in April of 1952.

Here are some photos of damage from August 6th, 2020

