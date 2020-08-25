Advertisement

Nuckols Gun Works seeking information on killing of two eagles

By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — Nuckols Gun Works in Staunton is offering a reward to residents who can provide information regarding the killing of two American Bald Eagles in Highland County this month.

According to a news release from Nuckols Gun Works, the birds were intentionally killed on two separate occasions on US RT 220 on Aug. 16 and on Aug. 23.

Anyone with information can call the Department of Wildlife at 800-237-5712.

