One dead after crash in Stanley

STANLEY, Va. (WHSV) - At least one person has died after a crash in Page County on Monday afternoon, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash happened near the intersection of Route 340 and Main Street in Stanley.

The identity of the crash victim has not been released. According to a state police spokesman, more information about the crash will be released on Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Stay with WHSV News for updates.

