Studio 360 donates to those impacted by Staunton floods

Studio360 pledged to donate 45 percent of the proceeds from their #StauntonStrong collection to those impacted by the floods.
Studio360 pledged to donate 45 percent of the proceeds from their #StauntonStrong collection to those impacted by the floods.(Credit WHSV)
By Simone McKenny
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — The screen printing and embroidery shop Studio 360 in Staunton pledged to donate 45 percent of the proceeds from their #StauntonStrong collection to the Community Foundation of Central Blue Ridge and the Staunton Creative Community Fund.

Available items include T-Shirts, sweatshirts and hats. There are also options for apparel in youth sizes.

The vice president of the shop, Jim Williams, said he is happy to help his community.

“Its really tough with this COVID virus going around and what we’ve seen it do to people and their businesses and then they get hit with too. It’s just- it’s horrible and this just gives us a chance to give back and at Studio360, we always say its a company that gives back,” Williams said.

The fundraiser originally began after the floods on August 8 and was to end on September 1. After the second round of flooding, Studio360 has extended the fundraiser until October 1.

