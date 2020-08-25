Advertisement

Timeout with TJ: Episode 5 - Greg Madia (part 2)

By TJ Eck
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In Episode 5 of “Timeout with TJ”, WHSV Sports Director TJ Eck talks is joined by Greg Madia for part two of their conversation. They discuss Greg’s career as a writer, how he became the JMU football beat writer at the Daily News-Record, and his top five favorite places to cover a college football game.

“Timeout with TJ” is a new digital segment where TJ Eck sits down for long discussions with sports figures from the Shenandoah Valley. You can also subscribe to the “Timeout with TJ” podcast on Spotify or listen to it here: https://whsvsportspodcast.podbean.com/e/episode-5-greg-madia-part-2/

For part one of the conversation between TJ Eck and Greg Madia, click here.

