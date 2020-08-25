Advertisement

Triceratops skull excavated in South Dakota

The geology professor and students unearthed a Triceratops skull that weighed 3,000 pounds.
The geology professor and students unearthed a Triceratops skull that weighed 3,000 pounds.(Source: Westminster College)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A seven-foot-long triceratops skull has been unearthed in South Dakota, a Missouri college has announced.

A geology professor and students from Westminster College were excavating fossil remains last year at the Grand River National Grassland when they were alerted that a rancher had discovered something unusual poking out of the earth.

The group found it was the tip of a triceratops horn, leading them to believe it could lead to a significant excavation. The college’s expeditions usually find just fragments of dinosaur bones.

The professor returned with students and alumni this summer, and they unearthed a skull that weighed 3,000 pounds (1,360 kilograms).

The skull was transported back to Missouri, where Westminster College is hoping to restore it.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

JMU releases public dashboard showing the number of COVID-19 cases on campus

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By John Hood
On Tuesday, James Madison University released its Stop The Spread: Dashboard. It;s a tool that shows the number of self-reported COVID-19 cases and the number of positive cases from the University Health Center, or UHC.

National

Hundreds of thousands ordered to flee coast ahead of Hurricane Laura

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
More than half a million people were ordered to evacuate the Gulf Coast on Tuesday as Laura strengthened into a hurricane that forecasters said could slam into Texas and Louisiana with ferocious winds, heavy flooding and the power to push seawater miles inland.

News

Watch WHSV's evening weather forecast

Updated: 22 minutes ago
Watch WHSV's evening weather forecast

National

California faces huge fires before usual peak of season

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Firefighters in wine country north of San Francisco had created containment lines — used to prevent fires from spreading — around 29 percent of that blaze.

Latest News

News

C4 program providing childcare to Staunton, Augusta County, Waynesboro

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Simone McKenny
The Creative Collaborative Coalition for Childcare is providing childcare for children ages five to 12 in the Greater Augusta region.

National

Lawyers: NFL concussion awards discriminate against Blacks

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Dementia tests in the NFL concussion litigation allow doctors to use different baseline standards for Black and white retired players, making it more difficult for Blacks to show injury and qualify for awards, lawyers for two ex-players argued in court filings Tuesday.

Staunton

Studio 360 donates to those impacted by Staunton floods

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Simone McKenny
Studio 360 in Staunton pledged to donate 45 percent of the proceeds from their #StauntonStrong collection to the Community Foundation of Central Blue Ridge and the Staunton Creative Community Fund.

National Politics

Melania Trump’s night: GOP convention stars first lady

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The people closest to President Donald Trump -- his family -- are starring on the second night of the Republican National Convention.

State

MARCUS alert bill progresses out of House committee

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Andrew Ringle, Capital News Service
A bill that could reshape how law enforcement responds when someone is experiencing a mental health crisis reported out of the House Public Safety Committee on Tuesday by a vote of 13-9.

Local

CASPCA: 37 dogs recovering after being hoarded in an Albemarle County home

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Rachel Hirschheimer, NBC29
The Charlottesville Albemarle SPCA says 37 dogs are now recovering after they were found hoarded in a home in Albemarle County.