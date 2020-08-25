TSA stops man with loaded handgun at Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Security at the Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport recently stopped a Rockingham County man from bringing a loaded handgun onto an airplane.

The Transportation Security Administration says the incident happened Monday, August 24, and that police confiscated the handgun from the man.

“Our TSA officers are very skilled at detecting firearms and other prohibited items,” Chuck Burke, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport, said in a release Tuesday, August 25. “I strongly urge passengers to be certain they don’t have any prohibited or illegal items in their carry-on or checked bags before arriving at the airport.”

TSA says it reserves the right to issue a civil penalty to travelers who have guns with them at a checkpoint, and that a typical first offense for carrying a loaded handgun into a checkpoint is $4,100. This applies to travelers with or without concealed gun carry permits because even though an individual may have a concealed carry permit, it does not allow for a firearm to be carried onto an airplane.

The Transportation Security Administration has details on how to properly travel with a firearm posted on its website.

