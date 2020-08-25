Advertisement

TSA stops man with loaded handgun at Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport

This loaded handgun was detected by TSA officers among a passenger’s carry-on items at Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport on August 24.
This loaded handgun was detected by TSA officers among a passenger’s carry-on items at Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport on August 24.(TSA)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Security at the Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport recently stopped a Rockingham County man from bringing a loaded handgun onto an airplane.

The Transportation Security Administration says the incident happened Monday, August 24, and that police confiscated the handgun from the man.

“Our TSA officers are very skilled at detecting firearms and other prohibited items,” Chuck Burke, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport, said in a release Tuesday, August 25. “I strongly urge passengers to be certain they don’t have any prohibited or illegal items in their carry-on or checked bags before arriving at the airport.”

TSA says it reserves the right to issue a civil penalty to travelers who have guns with them at a checkpoint, and that a typical first offense for carrying a loaded handgun into a checkpoint is $4,100. This applies to travelers with or without concealed gun carry permits because even though an individual may have a concealed carry permit, it does not allow for a firearm to be carried onto an airplane.

The Transportation Security Administration has details on how to properly travel with a firearm posted on its website.

Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,005 on Tuesday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Madison Greer
As of Tuesday, August 25, Virginia has had 114,635 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

News

Harrisonburg Police Department prepares as students return to JMU

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Liberty: Falwell agreed to resign, then reversed course

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Harrisonburg Electric Commission planning community solar program

Updated: 5 hours ago

Latest News

News

COVID-19 protocol questions arise from RCBL game at JMU

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Watch WHSV's late evening forecast

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

Harrisonburg Electric Commission moving forward with community solar program plans

Updated: 12 hours ago
The Harrisonburg Electric Commission (HEC) is asking City Council for approval to purchase approximately 9.9 acres of land for solar development. According to a press release from the HEC< the land, which is located at the northeast corner of Acorn Drive and North Liberty Street will house a 1.4 MW AC installation that is estimated to generate approximately 3,000,000 kwh of power annually. This will be enough to power 250 homes in their entirety, and the solar power will offset approximately 70,000 metric tons of carbon over its lifetime. The HEC is finalizing the details of the power supply arrangements and hopes that the site can be producing power in the second half of 2021. “We have been working on this particular arrangement for quite some times and it looks as if now it is finally coming to fruition,” said Brian O’Dell, general manager at the HEC. “We are excited to be able to offer our customers renewable energy that is generated right here in Harrisonburg.” The HEC is formally asking for the approval at the Harrisonburg City Council meeting on Aug. 25.

News

Henrico names Harrisonburg’s Eric English as new police chief

Updated: 12 hours ago
The Henrico County Police Department announced its new police chief on Monday as Harrisonburg’s Chief of Police Eric D. English. English, who joined the Harrisonburg Police Department in September 2018, will leave for his new position in the coming weeks, according to a news release from the City of Harrisonburg. In the release, Chief English said: “Let me begin by stating I have truly enjoyed my time here in this beautiful city of Harrisonburg. I have been presented with an opportunity that I feel I need to pursue, and I know that would not have been possible if I had not experienced my time in this great city. I want to thank City Manager Eric Campbell for providing me with the opportunity to lead the Harrisonburg Police Department and I will be forever grateful for that chance. This city has been extremely supportive since Day 1 and I really appreciate the welcoming feeling that was bestowed upon me and my wife when we arrived. To Mayor Reed and members of City Council, I want to say Thank You for your support and decision making in moving this city forward. To the citizens that I have been proud to serve, you have been great. Your support has been encouraging and you accepted me and my philosophy for our department. The men and women of HPD will continue to need that support. And last but certainly not least, to the men and women of the HPD organization, you have my gratitude as this opportunity is a reflection of you and your commitment to service. You allowed me to come in and impart my knowledge into the organization and you accepted change to move the department in the right direction. The relationships and partnerships that I have made internally and externally will always be dear to my heart. This has been a wonderful ride in a beautiful gem of a city, and I will miss my experiences that I have garnered in The Friendly City. I wish peace and prosperity to this city and I will always remember my time here. Thank you everyone!” In just short of two years, city manager Eric Campbell said English had a tremendous impact on the city. Campbell said he not only left his mark at the police department, but also on the Harrisonburg community through civic engagement. “I specifically remember right after he was named chief before he was sworn in, he came back up [to Harrisonburg] for National Night Out to meet the residents of the city,” Campbell said. “That said a lot to me about him wanting to roll his sleeves up, get busy and get to work.” In the coming weeks, the city will begin a nation-wide search for the next chief. Campbell said English has set a new standard for the city. Campbell said an interim chief will likely be named by the end of the week.

News

One dead after crash in Stanley

Updated: 12 hours ago
At least one person has died after a crash in Page County on Monday afternoon, according to Virginia State Police. The crash happened near the intersection of Route 340 and Main Street in Stanley. The identity of the crash victim has not been released. According to a state police spokesman, more information about the crash will be released on Tuesday. This is a developing story. Stay with WHSV News for updates.

News

10 students test positive for COVID-19 at JMU

Updated: 12 hours ago
Ten students at James Madison University in Harrisonburg have tested positive for COVID-19. According to university spokesperson Caitlyn Read, one positive result came through the university’s health center. The other positive cases were tested off-campus and self-reported to the university. Read said the university will be launching a public dashboard this week updating numbers on a daily basis. This is a developing story. Stay with WHSV News for updates.