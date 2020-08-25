Va. senator tests positive for COVID-19 during special session

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Sen. Bryce Reeves (R-Spotsylvania), said he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Reeves posted on Facebook that he got tested on Monday after experiencing “mild cold symptoms.”

After getting a positive result, he immediately started to self-quarantine.

“I look forward to getting back to work and representing the constituents of the 17th District,” Reeves said on Facebook.

This comes as the state Senate convened less than a week ago for a special session to address the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

