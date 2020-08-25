Advertisement

VDH says vaccinations are required for 7th graders, Lord Fairfax Health District to offer shots

(KCWY)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WINCHESTER, Va. (WHSV) — According to a news release from the Virginia Department of Health, shots are still required for rising 7th graders this fall, even if they will attend school virtually.

The Lord Fairfax Health District will offer the shots on a walk-up basis on Thursday, Aug. 27 at the Our Health Campus, on the grassy area bordering the 300 block of North Cameron Street in Winchester from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. No appointment is necessary.

“Being up to date on shots is still required,” says Lord Fairfax Health District Director Colin Greene, MD, MPH. “COVID-19, hybrid classes, and distance learning do not remove the need to be immunized against the more common diseases, especially tetanus, diphtheria, pertussis, and the HPV virus. Tdap is required and covers the first three. HPV is strongly recommended, since the virus it prevents is the main cause of cancer of the cervix in women, and of certain throat cancers as well.”

The Virginia Department of Health says that proof of vaccination will be needed in order to enroll in seventh grade.

Additional information on school immunization requirements is available from VDH at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/immunization/requirements/.

