VHSL School of the Week: Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg High School is a big fish in a small pond.

“Our closest Class 5 school in our region is Albemarle and then from there you’re going to go to either Roanoke or your’e going to go to Stafford,” said Harrisonburg athletic director Brandon Burley.

Harrisonburg is the only Class 5 school within the WHSV coverage area and only athletic program above Class 3.

“It has its challenges, especially the way the point system is for region play because we are isolated with the Class 2 and 3 schools,” said Burley. “So as far as the points go you get more points for playing bigger schools and what-not.”

Despite being the largest school around, Harrisonburg has been able to create and maintain many local rivalries with schools like Spotswood, Turner Ashby, Broadway, and Waynesboro. After a few years away, the Blue Streaks made their return to Valley District tournaments during the 2019-2020 school year with the HHS boys basketball team claiming its first district tournament title since 2008.

“That was one of my main goals when I came here and I heard that Harrisonburg was not in the Valley District Tournament,” said Burley. “I think it’s good for the district. I think it’s good for the community. I think it’s good for the kids.”

The football program at Harrisonburg is considered to be a perennial district title and region playoff contender. When the upcoming high school football season kicks off (expected in spring of 2021), the Blue Streaks will have a new head coach. Former Harrisonburg player Josh Carico takes over the role.

“Josh grew up around Harrisonburg football. Ever since he was little he was the manager and grew up in the program with his father coaching,” said Burley. “Josh is dedicated. He’s got a lot of football knowledge and he really cares about the kids.”

Burley says he continues to have high expectations for the Harrisonburg football program and overall he’s happy with how the entire athletic department is progressing.

“We’ve done a lot of things over the last couple years to improve the programs here and the facilities as well,” said Burley. “We have a lot of buy-in from the coaches and the fans and the athletes and parents and of course we want to increase our community involvement as well.”

With no VHSL sports during the fall of 2020, WHSV is airing three stories each week pertaining to a certain high school athletic program within the Shenandoah Valley. Harrisonburg’s week as the featured high school is August 24-30.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.