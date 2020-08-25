Advertisement

Virginia commission extends moratorium on utility shutoffs

Virginia State Corporation Commission
Virginia State Corporation Commission(Ned Oliver/Virginia Mercury)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Virginia’s State Corporation Commission has extended its moratorium on utility shutoffs. The commission said in a statement on Monday that the shutoff ban is being extended from August 31 to September 16.

The extension gives the Virginia General Assembly more time to pass any legislation related to customers’ ability to pay their bills.

The SCC’s moratorium was originally imposed on March 16, 2020.

After the shutoff ban ends, customers who entered into extended payment plans will continue to be protected if they remain current or enter into new repayment plans.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Nuckols Gun Works seeking information on killing of two eagles

Updated: moments ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
Nuckols Gun Works in Staunton is offering a reward to residents who can provide information regarding the killing of two American Bald Eagles in Highland County this month.

Back To School

W.Va. Governor says bands can play at games

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has made an announcement regarding whether or not high school bands will be allowed to perform at football games.

State

VSU to keep classes online, cancel on-campus housing due to COVID-19 concerns

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Hannah Smith, NBC12
Virginia State University said Monday that the school will continue to offer classes fully online and cancel all on-campus housing this fall due to COVID-19 concerns.

State

Gov. Northam, VMFA announce COVID-19 relief grant recipients

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Adrianna Hargrove
The Virginia Artist Relief Fellowship Program, which launched in June, will distribute a total of $200,000 in funding.

Latest News

Local

Harrisonburg’s Friendly City Dance Room will soon offer an online dance academy

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Courtney Guiry
The Dance Room Online Academy allows anyone and everyone to rent five or six dance videos for a small fee, and it does not require any experience.

Local

TSA stops man with loaded handgun at Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By NBC29 Newsroom
Security at the Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport recently stopped a Rockingham County man from bringing a loaded handgun onto an airplane.

State

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 1,005 on Tuesday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Madison Greer
As of Tuesday, August 25, Virginia has had 114,635 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

News

Harrisonburg Police Department prepares as students return to JMU

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

Liberty: Falwell agreed to resign, then reversed course

Updated: 8 hours ago

News

Harrisonburg Electric Commission planning community solar program

Updated: 8 hours ago