Virginia commission extends moratorium on utility shutoffs

(AP) - Virginia’s State Corporation Commission has extended its moratorium on utility shutoffs. The commission said in a statement on Monday that the shutoff ban is being extended from August 31 to September 16.

The extension gives the Virginia General Assembly more time to pass any legislation related to customers’ ability to pay their bills.

The SCC’s moratorium was originally imposed on March 16, 2020.

After the shutoff ban ends, customers who entered into extended payment plans will continue to be protected if they remain current or enter into new repayment plans.

