VSP investigating three-vehicle fatal crash in Page Co.

PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — Virginia State Police Trooper C. Greene is investigating a three-vehicle fatal crash that happened on Monday, Aug. 24 at 3:59 p.m. on Route 340 (West Main Street).

According to a press release from the Virginia State Police, 25-year-old Cody S. Brown of Stanley, Va. was traveling west on Route 340 at a high speed on a 2005 Yamaha motorcycle. The motorcycle crossed over the solid centerline to pass the vehicle in front of it and collided with a 2011 Toyota Camry that was turning into a shopping center.

The impact of the crash also caused the Toyota to crash into a 2014 Ford F-150 that was stopped at the shopping center exit.

Brown was thrown from the motorcycle and suffered life-threatening injuries. He was transported to UVA Medical Center for treatment and was wearing a helmet.

Brown also had a passenger on the motorcycle. 28-year-old Ladonna C. Norris of Stanley, Va. was thrown from the motorcycle and died at the scene as a result of her injuries.

The press release says that the driver of the Toyota, a 48-year-old female of Stanley, Va., suffered minor injuries and was transported to Page Memorial Hospital for treatment. She was wearing a seatbelt.

The passenger in the Toyota, an infant, was not injured in the crash and was in a proper child restraint device.

The driver of the Ford, a 33-year-old female of Luray, Va., was not injured in the crash. She was wearing a seatbelt.

Charges are pending as the crash remains under investigation.

