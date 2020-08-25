Advertisement

VSU to keep classes online, cancel on-campus housing due to COVID-19 concerns

Virginia State University
Virginia State University(VCU)
By Hannah Smith, NBC12
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ETTRICK, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State University said Monday that the school will continue to offer classes fully online and cancel all on-campus housing this fall due to COVID-19 concerns.

“We have worked tirelessly to prepare for the safe return of our students. We are fully prepared to welcome them back to our campus; however, we have determined that the implications and risks of returning to campus in the midst of this growing pandemic could potentially have harmful or even deadly ramifications,” VSU President Dr. Makola M. Abdullah said in a letter.

Earlier this month, VSU opted to start classes online for the first four weeks and then planned to transition to on-campus courses in September. The time was to give all students and employees time to get tested for COVID-19 at home before coming to campus.

VSU administration said it revisited the topic after universities across the country reopened and then had to go online after major COVID-19 outbreaks on campus.

“VSU serves a population that is at higher risk of COVID-19. More than half of all cases and deaths are in the black community. We recognize that despite our heartfelt efforts, meticulous planning and precise preparations, this virus is relentless,” Abdullah said.

Abdullah said that while the news is disappointing, the school will provide opportunities, resources and activities to virtually engage with students throughout the semester.

The university said it will be in touch with students regarding information about housing, dining and other business related to the change.

To view a message from Abdullah, click here.

