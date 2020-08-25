Weyers Cave Library to open in September

WEYERS CAVE, Va. (WHSV) — The Augusta County Library announced the opening date for the Weyers Cave Library Station on Tuesday.

The station will officially open on Sept. 8, and will be open Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from noon until 4 p.m. The station is located at 51 Franklin St., Weyers Cave and will provide free Wi-Fi, materials for check-out, printing and copying, reference information, public computers and a meeting space.

“I am so happy and honored to have the opportunity to provide the Weyers Cave with a library to call its own. My hope is that the community will benefit from having free internet access, books, resources, programs, and a welcoming atmosphere. I have felt so appreciated and invited in this community and I hope that library patrons will feel the same reception I have, and that it will continue to benefit the community for years to come,” Hannah Lickey, the Station Manager, said in a news release.

Masks and social distancing are required when entering any Augusta County Library location.

