15-year-old charged with first-degree murder in Richmond shooting death

(KGWN)
By Kate Albright, NBC12
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a 15-year-old has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection with the shooting of a man in Richmond.

Officers were called to the 4600 block of Southwood Parkway just after 10 p.m. on Aug. 17, and found Olvin J. Portillo-Archaga with a gunshot wound.

Portillo-Archaga was taken to a nearby hospital where he died.

Police say they arrested a 15-year-old male who has been charged with the following:

  • First-degree murder
  • Robbery
  • Two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony
  • Possession of a firearm by a person under the age of 18

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

