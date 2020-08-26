15-year-old charged with first-degree murder in Richmond shooting death

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a 15-year-old has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection with the shooting of a man in Richmond.

Officers were called to the 4600 block of Southwood Parkway just after 10 p.m. on Aug. 17, and found Olvin J. Portillo-Archaga with a gunshot wound.

Portillo-Archaga was taken to a nearby hospital where he died.

Police say they arrested a 15-year-old male who has been charged with the following:

First-degree murder

Robbery

Two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony

Possession of a firearm by a person under the age of 18

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

