Albemarle Co. police recovering body at Chris Greene Lake Park

Albemarle County Police have gotten an increase in calls about people violating statewide restrictions.
Albemarle County Police have gotten an increase in calls about people violating statewide restrictions.(NBC29)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County police say they are working to recover a body at Chris Greene Lake Park.

The park has been closed since just before 9 a.m. Wednesday, August 26. The Albemarle County Police department says it and the Albemarle County Fire Rescue responded to a report of a body found in the lake around 8:11 a.m.

Police say there is no threat to the community, and that they expect the park area to be closed for several hours.

This is a developing story, and this article will be updated as we learn more information from the Albemarle County Police Department.

