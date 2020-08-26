Advertisement

AP Source: Reds-Brewers game off in wake of Kenosha shooting

Milwaukee Brewers' Ryan Braun (8) gestures after hitting a double during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Milwaukee.
Milwaukee Brewers' Ryan Braun (8) gestures after hitting a double during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Milwaukee.(AP Photo/Aaron Gash)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 7:56 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers' game against the Cincinnati Reds scheduled for Wednesday night is being postponed in the wake of the weekend shooting by police of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in Wisconsin, a person with knowledge of the situation said.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the postponement had not been officially announced.

The postponement came after the NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks didn’t come out on the floor for Game 5 of their first-round playoff series with the Orlando Magic on Wednesday afternoon at Lake Buena Vista, Florida. NBA officials later announced that all three of the day’s scheduled playoff games had been postponed.

Blake was shot multiple times by police in Kenosha, about 40 miles south of Milwaukee. The Blake family’s attorney said Blake was paralyzed and that it would “take a miracle” for him to walk again.

The shooting of the 29-year-old Blake was captured on cellphone video Sunday and ignited protests in Kenosha and elsewhere.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

US officials: No signs of foreign targeting of mail-in vote

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
U.S. officials say they have no intelligence to suggest that foreign countries are working to undermine mail-in voting.

National

Hurricane Laura threatens Gulf Coast

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
Hurricane Laura threatens Gulf Coast.

National

Authorities name officer who they say shot Jacob Blake

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Two people were shot to death during another night of Black Lives Matter protests in Kenosha in a possible vigilante attack carried out by a young white man who was caught on cellphone video opening fire in the middle of the street with a semi-automatic rifle.

National

Boycott: NBA playoff games called off amid player protest

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
All three NBA playoff games scheduled for Wednesday have been postponed, with players around the league choosing to boycott in their strongest statement yet against racial injustice.

Latest News

News

Broadway Bruins claim first RCBL Championship since 1938

Updated: 42 minutes ago
Broadway Bruins claim first RCBL Championship since 1938

State

75,000 COVID-19 nasal swab tests from UVA to be distributed across Virginia

Updated: 1 hour ago
75,000 COVID-19 nasal swab tests, designed by doctors and engineers at the University of Virginia, are slated to be distributed across the commonwealth weekly to help with high-priority testing measures.

Back To School

Counselor says to keep kids on a flexible schedule during virtual learning

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Simone McKenny
This year, multiple school districts in the Shenandoah Valley started the academic year virtually. Experts say it can be helpful to keep students on similar schedules as if they were participating in in-person learning.

News

Watch WHSV's evening weather forecast

Updated: 1 hour ago

Local

JMU remembers alumni Alison Parker

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By John Hood
Wednesday marks five years since two journalists at WDBJ-7 in Roanoke, Alison Parker and Adam Ward, both died after being shot while conducting a live TV interview.

Staunton

Staunton supports Gloria’s Pupuseria

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Simone McKenny
The city of Staunton has rallied behind Gloria’s Pupuseria after they were forced to relocate following the floods earlier this month. A GoFundMe page has raised more than $13,000 for the restaurant.