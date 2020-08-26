Advertisement

Blue Ridge Community College seeing steady enrollment numbers

(WHSV)
By Chelsea Church
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — Classes started this week at Blue Ridge Community College.

At this point, BRCC’s enrollment numbers are even with what they were last year. The total as of Wednesday morning was 3,146 students. 1,935 of those students are full time.

Students still have time to enroll or the late-start semester. Final enrollment numbers will be known by October.

Over the years, more students have been pursuing community college over a full four-year program.

While students may have been more hesitant to enroll this year, the pandemic does not have seemed to keep people from getting an education with BRCC.

"I think a lot of people didn't know what to do and are making up their minds at the last minute, just as an example, I teach a psychology course and I had about five students in it last week, and this week it filled at about 22 students," President, Dr. John Downey said.

And while the educational experience is different this year, President John Downey believes it will be a positive one.

“Blue Ridge has been offering online instruction for 20 years and so we’re really skilled at it, so if the student is kind of on the fence about going back to school or not, we encourage them to reach out to us,” Downey said.

Only 20 percent of enrolled students are coming to campus for courses that require hands-on learning.

Downey said so far everyone has complied with their new policies. At this time, there have not been any reports of positive coronavirus cases on BRCC’s campus.

