Bridgewater College students feel safe on campus

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — Many large colleges nationwide are struggling to contain COVID-19 on campus, but what about the smaller schools?

James Madison University broke the news yesterday that at least 30 people had tested positive for COVID-19.

Bridgewater College has less than a tenth of the enrollment that JMU has, but students say they are not concerned.

“Honestly, I feel really good because Bridgewater College has been taking a lot of preventative measures... like we have signs that say wear a mask, wipe down your surfaces. They provide masks and wipes for us to wipe down. We individually measured out our classrooms to figure out the maximum occupancy,” said Nia Stanton, a student at Bridgewater College.

“I feel pretty safe at Bridgewater. I think the big problem with JMU is that they can’t control off-campus housing. So if you go around the JMU area at off-campus housing, there’s people everywhere. Bridgewater does not have that problem because as far as I know, you can’t live off-campus,” said Samuel Shore, another student at Bridgewater College.

