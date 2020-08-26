Advertisement

Broadway sweeps New Market to win first RCBL Championship since 1938

The Broadway Bruins defeated New Market, 10-5, Tuesday night in game four of the RCBL Finals.
The Broadway Bruins defeated New Market, 10-5, Tuesday night in game four of the RCBL Finals.
By TJ Eck
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 11:54 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Broadway Bruins defeated New Market, 10-5, Tuesday night in game four of the RCBL Finals. With the win, the Bruins sweep the series and claim their first RCBL Championship since 1938.

Travis Reifsnider (James Madison University) hit a grand slam and drove in five runs in the victory for Broadway while Bruins’ starter John Judy (Eastern Mennonite University) tossed six innings, allowing just two earned runs, and striking out five. Regular season MVP and Rookie of the Year Chase DeLauter (James Madison University) was named MVP of the RCBL Finals. He batted .600 with three home runs, 10 walks, and nine runs scored in the championship series.

Broadway’s RCBL Championship is just one part of a historic summer for the franchise. The Bruins also claimed their first RCBL regular season pennant since 1931.

