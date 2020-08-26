Convalescent plasma could help treat infected COVID-19 patients

(WHSV) — Over the weekend, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) gave emergency authorization for a new method with treating coronavirus patients with plasma.

A person who has already had COVID-19 could donate blood plasma. Medical experts say it has antibodies to help fight off the virus. While this process would not prevent a person from contracting the coronavirus, the method could reduce the effects of the virus.

“The actual formal study has not been done yet. That’s just because this disease has only been around for eight months now and we haven’t had a lot of time to do studies on it,” said Dr. Colin Greene, health director of the Lord Fairfax Health District.

Dr. Greene said there has been enough testing to allow this kind of treatment and until a vaccine comes out, this is the only way.

