Counselor says to keep kids on a flexible schedule during virtual learning

Keeping a routine can be helpful this year, as some students head back to school virtually.
By Simone McKenny
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - This year, multiple school districts in the Shenandoah Valley started the academic year virtually. Experts say it can be helpful to keep students on similar schedules as if they were participating in in-person learning.

Brian Martin, the executive director a licensed professional counselor the Community Counselling Center in Harrisonburg, said that a set schedule can help build structure in a child’s day.

“Keeping routines, morning routine, children really function best when they have a routine that is predictable,” Martin said.

Marin also suggests setting aside time for outdoor or physical activities.

“It may actually be helpful for a kid to go outside for a little bit, to go outside and move their bodies and release some energy. And breaking their time into chunks of focused work can be helpful, but it really depends on the kid,” Martin explained.

Martin also advised parents to go easy on themselves.

“This is hard for everybody. Its going to be hard for parents for teachers for students and its not going to be perfectly smooth. So I would really encourage parents to- don’t set exceptions too high to be as if they were in school,” Martin said.

