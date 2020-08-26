Free foreclosure prevention counseling available to homeowners in Page, Shenandoah Counties

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A new foreclosure prevention counseling service is available for people in Clarke County, Frederick County, Page County, Shenandoah County and Warren County.

People Inc. is offering this free service to those in danger of defaulting on their mortgage or foreclosure on their home.

Senior housing counselor, Jamie Gross, said they will offer budget counseling and negotiate with mortgage lenders for modifications.

“Even if the family decides they want to vacate the house and sell it, we can help them with the preforeclosure sale and negotiate with the lender for that,” Gross said.

She said they’re offering this service because many homeowner’s finances have been impacted during the COVID-19 pandemic as many people lost or were furloughed from their jobs.

Homeowners interested in this service should contact Jamie Gross at jgross@peopleinc.net.

