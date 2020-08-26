Harrisonburg and Rockingham organizations commit to “Be Vigilant for the Valley”

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In Harrisonburg and Rockingham County, schools, businesses and organizations are coming together with one common goal -- to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community.

Laura Toni-Holsinger, the executive director of the United Way of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County, had the idea to bring together leaders and organizations in the community and soon enough, local colleges and universities, school divisions, hospitals and non-profits are making commitments to “Be Vigilant for the Valley.”

“It‘s a little bit cliche, of course, to say, “It takes a village,” but there’s really no other example so important of working together as one community, as one village to maintain low numbers,” Toni-Holsinger said.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, organizations are pushing people in the community to continue wearing masks, sharing public health information and supporting those who not only take care of themselves but also their families during this difficult time.

Harrisonburg City Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Michael Richards said he agreed with Toni-Holsinger that this will take the whole community’s support.

“We’ve been in this pandemic for some time now, we need to remain vigilant,” Richards said. “We’re heading into the school year. We want K-12 kids back in school, we want to keep our colleges and universities open so it’s a natural cause for everybody.”

While most HCPS students are learning virtually for the first semester, Richards said significant effort from the community to keep COVID-19 cases low could help bring students back to class faster.

“We’re starting with a small percentage, about 10 percent,” Richards said. “I would love to be able to invite 10 percent more, and 10 percent more in addition to that, and of course our ultimate goal is to get everyone back in school, so certainly this helps that cause.”

Richards said to get more students encouraged to wear masks, HCPS and Rockingham County Public Schools hope to launch a contest once classes begin.

Organizations a part of the “Be Vigilant for the Valley” effort are: Blue Ridge Community College, Bridgewater College, Bridgewater Retirement Community, Central Shenandoah Health District, City of Harrisonburg, Eastern Mennonite University, Faith in Action, Harrisonburg City Public Schools, Harrisonburg-Rockingham Chamber of Commerce, James Madison University, Rockingham County, Va., Rockingham County Public Schools, Sentara RMH, Sunnyside Retirement Community, United Way of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County, and the Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.