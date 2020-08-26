Advertisement

JMU remembers alumni Alison Parker

Parker graduated from James Madison University in 2012 and later went on to work for WDBJ-7 in Roanoke, Va.
Parker graduated from James Madison University in 2012 and later went on to work for WDBJ-7 in Roanoke, Va.(WHSV)
By John Hood
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Wednesday marks five years since two journalists at WDBJ-7 in Roanoke, Alison Parker and Adam Ward, both died after being shot while conducting a live TV interview.

“Does it feel like its been five years? There are days where it feels like its been 50 years and there are days where it feels like it was five minutes ago,” Ryan Parkhurst, a former professor of Alison Parker, said.

Parker was an alumna at James Madison University where she has left a lasting legacy at the School of Media Arts and Design. The university continues to honor her memory and in 2017 JMU’s SMAD TV Studio was renamed the Alison Bailey Parker Studio.

Parker’s Emmy and Edward R. Murrow awards are on display in the hallways of Harrison Hall. Along with many other items honoring her career. Parkhurst said its a legacy he teaches his students to live up to every year.

“I talk to my students every single year about her,” Parkhurst said. “I talk about the type of person she was the type of journalist she was the type of empathy she had in the people she was reporting on and her legacy here for me is keeping her memory alive.”

Each year since 2015, a student in JMU’s SMAD program is awarded a scholarship in honor of Parker. Kate Merriman, who was awarded the scholarship two years ago and is now a reporter for WMBF in Myrtle Beach, said Parker has really shaped her into the reporter she is today.

“She’s definitely has played a major role in inspiring me where I am today to be a journalist,” Merriman said. “To fight for the truth, to tell the stories and I think that will continually live on at JMU and the SMAD program.”

Merriman said when she was a student her classmates and herself could always feel a presence from Parker as they walked to class in Harrison hall.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Broadway Bruins claim first RCBL Championship since 1938

Updated: 42 minutes ago
Broadway Bruins claim first RCBL Championship since 1938

State

75,000 COVID-19 nasal swab tests from UVA to be distributed across Virginia

Updated: 1 hour ago
75,000 COVID-19 nasal swab tests, designed by doctors and engineers at the University of Virginia, are slated to be distributed across the commonwealth weekly to help with high-priority testing measures.

Back To School

Counselor says to keep kids on a flexible schedule during virtual learning

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Simone McKenny
This year, multiple school districts in the Shenandoah Valley started the academic year virtually. Experts say it can be helpful to keep students on similar schedules as if they were participating in in-person learning.

News

Watch WHSV's evening weather forecast

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

Staunton

Staunton supports Gloria’s Pupuseria

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Simone McKenny
The city of Staunton has rallied behind Gloria’s Pupuseria after they were forced to relocate following the floods earlier this month. A GoFundMe page has raised more than $13,000 for the restaurant.

Local

Bridgewater College students feel safe on campus

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Benjamin Beddoes
Many large colleges nationwide are struggling to contain COVID-19 on campus but what about the smaller schools?

Local

Students march on campus following spirit rock defacement

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By John Hood
As students at James Madison University returned back to class on Wednesday, hundreds gathered in front of the spirit rock on campus to demand the university take more action after being defaced twice in a matter of days.

State

Virginia animal shelters rescue 130 cats, dogs from Texas ahead of Hurricane Laura

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Enzo Domingo, NBC12
The SPCA says the 130 cats and dogs ended up on the 1,200-mile journey because they were already homeless back in Texas.

News

Convalescent plasma could help treat infected COVID-19 patients

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Benjamin Beddoes
Over the weekend, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) gave emergency authorization for a new method with treating coronavirus patients with plasma.

Local

Blue Ridge Community College seeing steady enrollment numbers

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Chelsea Church
At this point, BRCC's enrollment numbers are even with what they were last year.