JMU remembers alumni Alison Parker

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Wednesday marks five years since two journalists at WDBJ-7 in Roanoke, Alison Parker and Adam Ward, both died after being shot while conducting a live TV interview.

“Does it feel like its been five years? There are days where it feels like its been 50 years and there are days where it feels like it was five minutes ago,” Ryan Parkhurst, a former professor of Alison Parker, said.

Parker was an alumna at James Madison University where she has left a lasting legacy at the School of Media Arts and Design. The university continues to honor her memory and in 2017 JMU’s SMAD TV Studio was renamed the Alison Bailey Parker Studio.

Parker’s Emmy and Edward R. Murrow awards are on display in the hallways of Harrison Hall. Along with many other items honoring her career. Parkhurst said its a legacy he teaches his students to live up to every year.

“I talk to my students every single year about her,” Parkhurst said. “I talk about the type of person she was the type of journalist she was the type of empathy she had in the people she was reporting on and her legacy here for me is keeping her memory alive.”

Each year since 2015, a student in JMU’s SMAD program is awarded a scholarship in honor of Parker. Kate Merriman, who was awarded the scholarship two years ago and is now a reporter for WMBF in Myrtle Beach, said Parker has really shaped her into the reporter she is today.

“She’s definitely has played a major role in inspiring me where I am today to be a journalist,” Merriman said. “To fight for the truth, to tell the stories and I think that will continually live on at JMU and the SMAD program.”

Merriman said when she was a student her classmates and herself could always feel a presence from Parker as they walked to class in Harrison hall.

