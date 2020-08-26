Advertisement

More than 100 bison escape, roam free in Nebraska

They may not be rounded up for days
The herd escaped from a feedlot before dawn and were still running loose hours later.
The herd escaped from a feedlot before dawn and were still running loose hours later.(Source Nebraska State Patrol)
By Ed Payne
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHELPS COUNTY, Neb. (Gray News) – More than 100 bison were on the roam in south-central Nebraska Wednesday.

The herd escaped from a feedlot near Overton before dawn, according to officer Gene Samuelson with the Phelps County Sheriff’s Department.

At least two vehicles hit and killed runaway bison, authorities said. The sheriff’s department was urging people to stay out of the area.

Josh Chapin posted a video of a cowboy on horseback trying to wrangle part of the herd as vehicles from the sheriff’s department whizzed by the camera.

Some Buffalo got out this morning. Loomis, NE

Posted by Josh Chapin on Wednesday, August 26, 2020

The sheriff’s department said it could take days to fully round up the herd.

A full-grown bison can weigh up to 2,200 pounds.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

JMU remembers alumni Alison Parker

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By John Hood
Wednesday marks five years since two journalists at WDBJ-7 in Roanoke, Alison Parker and Adam Ward, both died after being shot while conducting a live TV interview.

Staunton

Staunton supports Gloria’s Pupuseria

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Simone McKenny
The city of Staunton has rallied behind Gloria’s Pupuseria after they were forced to relocate following the floods earlier this month. A GoFundMe page has raised more than $13,000 for the restaurant.

Local

Bridgewater College students feel safe on campus

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Benjamin Beddoes
Many large colleges nationwide are struggling to contain COVID-19 on campus but what about the smaller schools?

Local

Students march on campus following spirit rock defacement

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By John Hood
As students at James Madison University returned back to class on Wednesday, hundreds gathered in front of the spirit rock on campus to demand the university take more action after being defaced twice in a matter of days.

State

Virginia animal shelters rescue 130 cats, dogs from Texas ahead of Hurricane Laura

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Enzo Domingo, NBC12
The SPCA says the 130 cats and dogs ended up on the 1,200-mile journey because they were already homeless back in Texas.

Latest News

National Politics

Pence to argue for 4 more years at Republican convention

Updated: 33 minutes ago
The night’s lineup also is expected to include Clarence Henderson, who participated in the 1960 Greensboro, North Carolina, Woolworth lunch counter sit-ins for what Trump’s team said would be a discussion of “peaceful protest.”

National

Computer pioneer Arnold Spielberg, Steven’s dad, dies at 103

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Arnold Spielberg, father of director Steven Spielberg and a pioneering computer engineer, has died.

News

Convalescent plasma could help treat infected COVID-19 patients

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Benjamin Beddoes
Over the weekend, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) gave emergency authorization for a new method with treating coronavirus patients with plasma.

National Politics

US officials: No signs of foreign targeting of mail-in vote

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
U.S. officials say they have no intelligence to suggest that foreign countries are working to undermine mail-in voting.

National

Warrants issued for arrest of Breonna Taylor’s ex-boyfriend amid leaked new documents

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Natalia Martinez and John P. Wise, WAVE
Glover, 30, skipped a recent court appearance; his lawyer said Wednesday that he doesn’t know where his client is. A warrant was issued for his arrest on July 27. Glover faces a number of drug-related charges in two separate cases.