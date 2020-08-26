O’Kelly named to FCS Punter of the Year Watch List

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - JMU punter Harry O’Kelly has been named to the 2020 FCS Punter of the Year Watch List.

Press Release from JMU Athletics

James Madison senior Harry O’Kelly has been named to the 2020 FCS Punter of the Year Award Watch List, the Augusta Sports Council announced on Wednesday.

O’Kelly is one of 22 members of the preseason watch list and earned the recognition for the second straight year. He’s also one of two Colonial Athletic Association punters honored, as he was joined by Villanova’s Nathan Fondacaro.

Last season, O’Kelly had 49 punts, averaging 38.4 yards per attempt. He produced 21 punts inside the 20 and had three over 50 yards, including a 60-yard boot at Elon. In that game, O’Kelly averaged 51.7 yards per punt, which ranks fourth in JMU single-game history for punt average with at least three attempts.

For his career, he sits seventh all-time at JMU with a 39.6 career punt average.

With the suspension of the fall season, JMU shifts its focus to a spring football season in 2021. The voting committee would then move forward with selecting the winner of the FCS Punter of the Year Award at the conclusion of the regular season.

2020 FCS Punter of the Year Watch List

Barney Armor, Colgate

D.J. Arnson, Northern Arizona

Cesar Barajas, Southern

JT Bohlken, Illinois State

Matt Campbell, The Citadel

Cade Coffey, Idaho

Chris Faddoul, Florida A&M

Nathan Fondacaro, Villanova

Andrew Foster, Morehead State

Joe Gurley, North Alabama

Winston Jones, Nicholls

Ross Kennedy, Drake

Matt McRobert, Sam Houston State

Andrew Mevis, Fordham

Kaleb Mosley, Tennessee State

Harry O’Kelly, JMU

Jake Reynolds, SEMO

Brady Schutt, South Dakota

Eric Silvester, Wagner

Jon Sot, Harvard

Garret Wegner, North Dakota State

Daniel Whelan, UC Davis

