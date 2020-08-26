O’Kelly named to FCS Punter of the Year Watch List
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - JMU punter Harry O’Kelly has been named to the 2020 FCS Punter of the Year Watch List.
Press Release from JMU Athletics
James Madison senior Harry O’Kelly has been named to the 2020 FCS Punter of the Year Award Watch List, the Augusta Sports Council announced on Wednesday.
O’Kelly is one of 22 members of the preseason watch list and earned the recognition for the second straight year. He’s also one of two Colonial Athletic Association punters honored, as he was joined by Villanova’s Nathan Fondacaro.
Last season, O’Kelly had 49 punts, averaging 38.4 yards per attempt. He produced 21 punts inside the 20 and had three over 50 yards, including a 60-yard boot at Elon. In that game, O’Kelly averaged 51.7 yards per punt, which ranks fourth in JMU single-game history for punt average with at least three attempts.
For his career, he sits seventh all-time at JMU with a 39.6 career punt average.
With the suspension of the fall season, JMU shifts its focus to a spring football season in 2021. The voting committee would then move forward with selecting the winner of the FCS Punter of the Year Award at the conclusion of the regular season.
2020 FCS Punter of the Year Watch List
Barney Armor, Colgate
D.J. Arnson, Northern Arizona
Cesar Barajas, Southern
JT Bohlken, Illinois State
Matt Campbell, The Citadel
Cade Coffey, Idaho
Chris Faddoul, Florida A&M
Nathan Fondacaro, Villanova
Andrew Foster, Morehead State
Joe Gurley, North Alabama
Winston Jones, Nicholls
Ross Kennedy, Drake
Matt McRobert, Sam Houston State
Andrew Mevis, Fordham
Kaleb Mosley, Tennessee State
Harry O’Kelly, JMU
Jake Reynolds, SEMO
Brady Schutt, South Dakota
Eric Silvester, Wagner
Jon Sot, Harvard
Garret Wegner, North Dakota State
Daniel Whelan, UC Davis
