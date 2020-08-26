Sentara RMH preparing for higher population numbers in Harrisonburg area as college students return

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Sentara RMH is preparing for the higher population numbers in the Harrisonburg area with James Madison University students back on campus.

The school has already reported 28 positive cases of COVID-19 since July 1.

The hospital’s vice president for medical affairs, Dr. Anthony Bruno, says staff are ready in the case of more hospital visits this fall.

“We’re much better-equipped based on our experience over the last six months in caring for patients with this serious illness,” Dr. Bruno said. “We feel we have the ability to accommodate any increase in patients that would come our way over the transition to the new school year.”

Dr. Bruno also told WHSV how staff have been trained in the event of a surge of cases and the PPE supplies are ready to go.

