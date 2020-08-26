Staunton supports Gloria’s Pupuseria

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — The city of Staunton has rallied behind Gloria’s Pupuseria after the eatery was forced to relocate following the floods earlier this month. A GoFundMe page has raised more than $13,000 for the restaurant.

With a goal of $12,000, owners Gloria and John Gerber asked organizer Carmen Shenk not to increase the amount needed.

Gloria’s posted a thank you message to their Facebook page and said in part, “Today we took our sign down and with that we are officially out of our former location on Central Ave. Sad but an important step we have to make and look forward to the day we open our doors to you again. We have been checking some spaces already so hopefully soon we will have great news for you!!!”

The Pupuseria has also received help from other local restaurants.

The Shack has teamed up with The LEE Initiative to make latke-pupusas packages available to ship nationwide and donate the proceeds to Gloria’s Pupuseria.

The Shack and LEE Initiative fundraiser will end on September 5 and more information can be found here.

More information on the GoFundMe can be found here.

