Students march on campus following spirit rock defacement

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - As students at James Madison University returned back to class on Wednesday, hundreds gathered in front of the spirit rock on campus to demand the university take action after being defaced twice in a matter of days.

“I didn’t want to start my senior year off with a march, but I did it because I had to,” Daerenz Lyons, the march organizer, said. “We want people to feel like they don’t have to wait till its too late to kind of stand up for this.”

The “Spirit Rock” at James Madison University is a symbol of expression and is constantly changing with new designs by students. Recently some of the paint and wording in support of the Black Lives Matter movement had been removed. The rock was repainted with similar wording, but just a few days later, the paint was again removed.

“Within a week’s time it was also vandalized again, and they chiseled off, the no justice no peace it’s obviously very clear they were trying to send a message,” Lyons said.

The group of students marched from the spirit rock to different parts of campus including Wilson Hall, Bridgeforth Stadium and Alumnae Hall, splitting off into smaller groups where students sat and demanded action across campus for what happened.

“We want a zero-tolerance policy and we want the fact that the rock being vandalized we want it to be addressed,” Lyons said. “We want it to be condemned so nobody feels like they can get away with doing again.”

The march ended at Alumnae Hall on the Quad where many of the university’s administrators’ offices are located. Norman Jones, a student at the march, said what it really comes down to is hearing from the people who are responsible for the campus.

“It’s not us attacking it, us saying you made these statements, this is the characters you’ve professed,” Jones said. “We just want to see that measured out in action.”

Tim Miller, Vice President of Student Affairs, was at the march to stand in support with students. He said shortly after the march a group of administrators met with the organizers of the march to talk about a zero-tolerance policy.

Last Friday, the university released a statement that said this kind of vandalism does not constitute protected speech and will not be tolerated, and cameras have been installed that are aimed at the rock.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.