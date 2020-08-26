Advertisement

UVA and Virginia Tech to meet in season opener for both teams

The UVA and Virginia Tech football teams will meet in the season opener for both squads in 2020.
The UVA and Virginia Tech football teams will meet in the season opener for both squads in 2020.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The UVA and Virginia Tech football teams will meet in the season opener for both squads in 2020.

The Cavaliers and Hokies were originally scheduled to meet in week two of the modified season until recent developments. Virginia Tech announced Wednesday its previously scheduled season opener on September 12 against NC State has been moved to September 26 after the Wolfpack recently announced a temporary pause of all athletics activities. Virginia’s original season opener against VMI on September 11 was recently canceled.

UVA and Virginia Tech are scheduled to meet at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg, VA on Saturday, September 19. Kickoff time is TBA.

