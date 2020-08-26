Advertisement

Virginia distillers launch annual Virginia Spirits Month campaign

MGN
MGN(WDTV)
By Adrianna Hargrove, NBC12
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Distillers Association (VDA) has launched the fifth annual month-long celebration of September Virginia Spirits Month.

The campaign’s tagline is, ‘5 O’clock for 30 days’.

The annual initiative serves as a launching pad for consumer education programs that promote the local craft spirits industry while also championing this year’s historic 400th anniversary of Virginia as the Birthplace of American Spirits; where the first batch of corn whiskey was distilled in 1620.

