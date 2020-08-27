10,000 Chromebooks delayed from reaching Richmond Public Schools

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Public Schools (RPS) says about 10,000 additional Chromebooks will not be delivered on time due to supply and demand.

RPS Superintendent Jason Kamras says so many other schools are needing Chromebooks, therefore, there is not enough to go around.

Superintendent Kamras also says the Chromebooks were ordered back in June, but they will not be delivered until September.

RPS has 2,600 Chromebooks available. Those will go to English learners, students with IEP’s and individual education plans.

Android tablets will be temporarily given to other K-12 students.

The Pre-K program will be completely off technology.

Schools will prioritize students that do not already have an RPS laptop at home.

School officials say they will make the first few weeks ‘stress-free’ for their students, knowing that this can be a difficult time.

