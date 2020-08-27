Advertisement

Armstrong named UVA starting quarterback

Brennan Armstrong has been named the starting quarterback for the University of Virginia.
Brennan Armstrong has been named the starting quarterback for the University of Virginia.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Brennan Armstrong has been named the starting quarterback for the University of Virginia. The announcement was made with a press release Thursday morning.

Press release from UVA Athletics

Virginia football head coach Bronco Mendenhall announced sophomore Brennan Armstrong as the Cavaliers’ starting quarterback following Thursday’s (Aug. 27) practice.

Armstrong (Shelby, Ohio) has appeared in 11 career games for the Cavaliers as the primary back-up to Bryce Perkins the past two seasons. For his career, Armstrong is 17-of-25 passing for 258 passing yards and two scores. He has also rushed 16 times for 93 yards. Under the NCAA redshirt rules, Armstrong retained his freshman season after appearing in only four games in 2018. In two of those games, Armstrong appeared in one series while Perkins was sidelined for a medical evaluation. On both occasions he led UVA on a scoring drive, which included a field goal against Louisville and a touchdown at Georgia Tech.

Armstrong will be the first left-handed UVA quarterback to start for the Cavaliers since Jameel Sewell started 32 career games for the Cavaliers over the 2006, 2007 and 2009 seasons.

