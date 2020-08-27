Advertisement

Augusta County and Staunton prepare for Hurricane Laura

Staunton and Augusta County are preparing for Hurricane Laura to make its way to the Shenandoah Valley.
Staunton and Augusta County are preparing for Hurricane Laura to make its way to the Shenandoah Valley.(Credit WHSV)
By Simone McKenny
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — Staunton and Augusta County are preparing for Hurricane Laura to make its way to the Shenandoah Valley.

The city of Staunton will distribute sandbag materials from August 27 to 28, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Wharf.

The Queen City is also urging residents to secure items that could be carried away in high winds or rising waters.

Staunton also recommends not parking in flood-prone areas.

Augusta County Fire and Rescue will staff extra water rescue personnel and urges the community to be aware.

“If they would have debris or trees that would fall on their home feel free to call 9-1-1, but understand we will prioritize calls based on the need. If it is a life safety hazard, that will get a higher priority than a property damage,” said Dave Nichols, Fire Rescue Chief for Augusta County Fire and Rescue.

August County Fire and Rescue is closely monitoring the storm and urges residents to take precautions now.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

