Augusta County supervisors adopt new solar rules, funding for schools

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Augusta County leaders adopted new guidelines regarding utility solar Wednesday night.

It comes in the form of an amendment to the county’s comprehensive plan. The eleven policies provide a guiding framework for siting and design of utility scale solar installations according to the county’s planner.

A handful of people spoke during a public hearing, some expressing concerns about solar and land owner rights.

The board voted five to one in favor of adopting the amendment.

Supervisors also voted to give the school board $1.3 million of fund balance money for operating expenses.

County Administrator Tim Fitzgerald says school leaders anticipate a shortfall in funding from sales tax. Lottery money is expected to be down as well.

He added that the school board may also need the roughly million dollars set aside for new buses, but for the time being, that money will remain in capital.

