Byers Street Bistro rebuilds with help from the community

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — The Byers Street Bistro is on the way to rebuilding with a lot of help from the Staunton community.

Along with so many others on August 8, the restaurant flooded, forcing owner Jeff Ramsey to start from scratch.

“We’ve been through it in the past but this one was certainly the most devastating that we’ve had. We’ve seen — the response from the community was just great,” Ramsey said.

The Bistro started to clean up and repair the damage immediately after the first flood, only to be sent back to square one nearly two weeks later.

“Its been... overwhelming. I’m not generally someone who asks for help,” Ramsey explained.

Residents, friends and local businesses have rallied behind them. Of the supporters was Craig Nargi, the owner of Stable Craft Brewing. Nargi presented Ramsey with a check of $10,000.

Nargi said being in the hospitality industry, he knows what the Bistro is going through.

“We were able to help somebody that was just getting beat up, you figure coronavirus has already got us by the tail. Then you get flooded — not only flooded but you get flooded twice. Just being able to help meant a lot to us,” Nargi explained.

Ramsey said he expects the Bistro to reopen in the next few weeks.

